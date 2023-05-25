Ja Morant‘s latest signature Nike sneaker, the Ja Morant 1, released on Nike SNKRS app this morning and sold out within four minutes of their release. Despite rumors of Nike moving on from their star Memphis Grizzlies’ athlete amidst repeated gun incidents and an indefinite suspension from the NBA, the sneaker giant moved forward with the anticipated release of the shoes.

Ja Morant was recently suspended by the league after brandishing a firearm for the second time during an Instagram live video. The second incident came quickly after Morant was suspended for having a firearm with him during a team road trip in Denver. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed his disappointment with Morant in an interview following the second incident and has made it clear that the NBA will use Morant as an example for punishment of this type of behavior.

With his troubles off the court, Morant has lost millions of dollars in terms of sponsorship money and potential deals with brands that no longer want his endorsement. Rumors began that Nike would terminate their deal with the young star, with no real action coming from Nike’s end. On Thursday, Nike went ahead with the launch on their SNKRS app, to which the “Hunger” colorway of the Nike Ja 1 sold out in just four short minutes. Sneakerheads were surprised to see the shoes still up on the site following Morant’s most recent incident and clearly capitalized on the opportunity to snag a pair.

The mismatch shoes feature a blue and red overlay for the respective shoe with black swooshes. Morant’s ‘JM’ Nike logo appears in yellow on the tongue as many fans say these remind them of a “Superman” colorway. The shoes are already hitting the second-hand market for around $200, $60 more than what they retailed for. Clearly Nike has a continued hit in the Ja 1’s despite all of the off-court incidents involving Morant. It’s eerily similar to the type of drama surround Reebok during the Allen Iverson days.

