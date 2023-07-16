Jack Della Maddalena, was the heavy favorite in the fight, but Bassil Hafez who took this fight on less than a week's notice gave him a much tougher fight than expected at UFC Vegas 77. Hafez was able to land some heavy shots in the first round, and he had Jake Della Maddalena in trouble at times.

Jack Della Maddalena continues his winning ways 📈 #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/MzM3iz3f0W — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2023

However, Jack Della Maddalena was able to weather the storm and come back strong in the second and third rounds. He landed some big punches of his own and almost finished him on multiple occasions in the later rounds. In the end, the judges scored the fight 28-29, 29-28, and 29-28 for Jack Della Maddalena. The win was a big one for Della Maddalena, who is now 14-2 in his professional career. He is a rising star in the UFC welterweight division, and he will be looking to build on this victory with another impressive performance in his next fight.

Hafez's performance was a surprise to many, as he was not expected to give Della Maddalena much trouble. However, Hafez showed that he is a talented fighter with a lot of potential. He landed some heavy shots, and he was able to control the fight on the ground for a brief period of time. Hafez will be disappointed with the loss, but he should be encouraged by his performance. He showed that he can compete with the best fighters in the world, and he will be looking to build on this performance in his next fight.

The future looks bright for both Della Maddalena and Hafez. Della Maddalena is now a rising star in the UFC welterweight division, and he will be looking to build on this victory with another impressive performance in his next fight. Hafez also showed that he is a talented fighter with a lot of potential. He will be looking to bounce back from this loss with a strong performance in his next fight.