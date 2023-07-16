Istela Nunes suffered a horrific arm break in her fight against Viktoriya Dudakova at UFC Vegas 77 on Saturday night. The injury occurred in the first round of the fight when Dudakova attempted a takedown. Nunes posted on her arm on the takedown attempt, and her arm snapped in half. The injury was so gruesome that it was difficult to watch. Nunes was immediately taken to the hospital, and she is expected to undergo surgery.

🚨REALLY BAD INJURY ALERT 🚨 debut injury win for Dudakova over Nunes #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/ShN2J2fPCc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023

The injury sent shockwaves through the MMA community. Fans and fighters alike were shocked and saddened by the incident. Many took to Twitter to express their support for Nunes and to wish her a speedy recovery.

I hope she will get another chance #UFCVegas77 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 16, 2023

OMG Istela Nunes screaming out in pain after her arm was broken from a takedown. That was awful. #UFCVegas77 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 16, 2023

That was an unfortunate sequence of events. I’d like to wish Istela Nunes a speedy recovery. — Mike's MMA Picks (@MikesMMAPicks) July 16, 2023

I hope she heals quickly. I hate to see that. #UFCVegas77 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) July 16, 2023

Istela Nunes didn't get to showcase her skills in her fight against Viktoriya Dudakova and now that she is 0-4 she might not get another chance. If so, it is a sad ending to her UFC career especially when she has shown so much promise in her previous fights coming into this weekend at UFC Vegas 77.

The injury to Istela Nunes was a reminder of the dangers of MMA. It is a sport where injuries are always a possibility, and even the best fighters can be taken out in a single moment. Nunes is a tough fighter, and she will no doubt come back stronger from this injury. However, it will be a long road to recovery, and she will have to overcome a lot of pain and adversity.