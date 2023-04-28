Jack Harlow’s new album, Jackman, released earlier today, April 28th. The ten song album is a total of 24 minutes and eight seconds, and in that time, Twitter was left shocked.

Jack Harlow’s previous album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, had mixed reviews. Many people believed that he was already washed up. Reviewers called the album uncharismatic, generic, and that the lyrics were boring. Compared to his previous work, the second album seemed to play to the gallery, its only interest was topping charts than delivering quality rap.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter gained popularity in the music industry in 2020 with the release of his single “What’s Poppin.” Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Harlow began making music at a young age and released his first mixtape in 2015. However, it wasn’t until he signed with the record label Generation Now in 2018 and released his mixtape “Loose” that he started to gain recognition. His breakout single “Whats Poppin” peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and received critical acclaim for its catchy beat and clever wordplay.

It seems as though Harlow had something to prove to others and to himself. With his latest album, everyone seemed to take back everything they said about him, especially on Twitter. Many people praised his lyrics for talking about something real. Shifter called the album “soulful” and “honest,” and a return to his roots. Those on Twitter expressed similar sentiments.

Jack harlow beating the washed allegations. pic.twitter.com/7eiiDFwUFy — GIM 🇰🇪 (@GimK_) April 28, 2023

On the same page as Shifter was one user who exclaimed that the “old Jack Harlow is back” in all capital letters.

OLD JACK HARLOW IS BACK pic.twitter.com/KtSjCwMDtk — frostee (@frosteeflake) April 28, 2023

Gang Gang Gang is actually so insane. a real life realization that the best people in your life grew up in the worst ways possible. jack harlow becoming an artist in front of our eyes — y – hunter // brady skjei fan club leader (@socsportsfan) April 28, 2023

Others shared memes about the new album:

Jack Harlow to the haters with this album pic.twitter.com/xTJsbzAcTW — Jeanette🦋 (@jeanette_mcc) April 28, 2023