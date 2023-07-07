Jack Quaid was born for the big screen, especially with parents Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. With his show My Adventures with Superman coming out, he opened up about his childhood spent on film sets. The Boys star, a self proclaimed “gigantic superhero nerd,” shared his experience.

“I grew up with friends who also had parents in the industry, so it didn't really feel different,” Jack Quaid told People. “But then you grow up, and you realize that's a pretty unique thing, that not one but two of your parents are actors. You don't realize that things are slightly abnormal until later.”

Quaid's actor parents, though, have been relatively hands off when it comes to his career. “They don’t really give me advice. I’ve never asked them, ‘How should I perform this scene?'” Quaid said in January 2022, adding that Hollywood works “so much different that it worked back then for them.”

“I will thank them for that until the day I die,” he said, referring to parents Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. “Now I get to actually live in these worlds, and that’s just been such a joy.”

The actor made his break into showbiz with his onscreen debut in 2012's The Hunger Games. There, he played Marvel, a competitive, wealthy tribute from District 1. Since then, he made a name for himself in Prime Video’s The Boys, as affable boyfriend-turned-renegade Hughie Campbell. Now, he's Clark Kent in the animated show My Adventures with Superman.

My Adventures with Superman airs on Thursdays on Adult Swim and Fridays on Max.