A seven nation army couldn't hold Jack White back from unleashing a savage takedown on social media of celebrities who openly support Donald Trump. Specifically, Jack White singled out Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Joe Rogan and Guy Fieri. Why that eclectic mix of four, you ask? Because they were all photographed over the weekend at the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas interacting with the former president.

This outraged Jack White, who took to his Instagram account to proclaim, “Anybody who ‘normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s— Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book.” The post continued, “That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. -Jack White III”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

White's political leanings were no surprise, given that he often vents about Trump on social media. When new Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump's account after it was banned following Trump's role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, White announced he was quitting Twitter.

In the post from last November, White said “So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon. That is officially an a—– move. Why don’t you be truthful? Tell it like it is. People like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc.); you come into a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, and then think moving to Texas and supporting whatever republican you can is going to help you keep more of your money (How else could Trump possibly interest you?).”

The UFC 290 event is not the first public event where Trump and Wahlberg have interacted. They played in a celebrity golf tournament together over a decade ago. Mel Gibson and Joe Rogan's hate-spewing views are pretty common knowledge at this point, so their affiliation with Trump isn't a huge surprise either. Celebrity chef and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host Guy Fieri is a bit of a surprise being called out amongst this group — though he certainly eats at plenty of red-state establishments and has undoubtedly heard some Trump-backing political conversations along the way. One thing Guy Fieri is no stranger to, however, is being on the receiving end of a savage public takedown — and the Jack White slam doesn't even come close to comparing to the one Fieri endured care of the New York Times food critic Pete Wells. When Fieri opened his (since shuttered) Guy's American Kitchen & Bar in Times Square in 2012, Wells famously and mercilessly criticized every aspect of Fieri's restaurant — so being called simply “disgusting” by Jack White for interacting with our disgraceful ex-president is a real step up for Fieri.