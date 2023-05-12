After starring in the faith-based Father Stu last year, it looks like someone’s prayers have been answered as Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg will be teaming up again on the former’s upcoming directorial effort.

Deadline reported that Gibson’s next directorial feature, Flight Risk, will star Wahlberg. A logline was not provided, but Deadline’s report added that Wahlberg will play a pilot that’s transporting a dangerous criminal for trial.

Flight Risk marks Gibson’s first directorial effort since Hacksaw Ridge in 2016 — a film that was a box office hit ($180 million worldwide) and a critical hit alike as the film won two Academy Awards and was nominated for seven. Lionsgate handled the distribution of Hacksaw Ridge and is the launching world sales package ahead of the Cannes Film Festival.

In a statement, Lionsgate movie chairman Joe Drake said: “We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year.”

This will mark the third collaboration between Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. The two appeared in Daddy’s Home 2 alongside Will Ferrell and John Lithgow where Gibson played the father of Wahlberg’s character. They also appeared in the faith-based film Father Stu last year which grossed $21 million worldwide and told the true story of the boxer-turned-priest named Stuart Long. Gibson and Wahlberg once again played a father-son duo.

Outside of their collaborations, Wahlberg and Gibson have both been busy. The former, an Oscar-nominee, starred in Uncharted alongside Tom Holland last year as well as Me Time — a comedy with Kevin Hart. Gibson, on the other hand, who’s an Oscar winner in his own right, will appear in the upcoming John Wick spinoff show, The Continental for Peacock.