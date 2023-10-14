Jackson State University celebrated their homecoming this week and the festivities are expected to bring in millions of dollars. Visit Jackson reports that the influx of visitors into the city could translate into a $5.3 million economic impact. The huge number of visitors that came to celebrate Jackson State's homecoming resulted in an influx of customers for several businesses in the city, hotels that were booked months in advance, and vendors that were on campus during the festivities.

“We’re really expecting for the crowds to get great and for everybody to have a really great time here in the City of Soul,” said Yolanda Clay Moore, communications director for Visit Jackson to local news affiliate WAPT.

HBCU homecomings are always a tremendous money-making opportunity for businesses. However, Jackson State provides an extremely unique opportunity. JSU leads the FCS in attendance and far outpaces other HBCUs. Last year, Jackson State led the city of Jackson to two lucrative weeks after 2022's homecoming and the Boombox Classic against Southern that featured an appearance by ESPN's College Gameday. The two weekends generated $8.9 million and $4.4 million respectively in economic impact per a statement by Jackson State. Even before Deion Sanders became coach in 2020, the institution's football program served as an economic engine for the city. Jackson State football had a $16 million impact on the city.

Jackson Sate's attendance numbers this weekend are expected to be sky-high. They face off against Alabama State, a SWAC East rival that was at the center of controversy last year after Eddie Robinson's “Who is SWAC” comments aimed towards Deion Sanders.