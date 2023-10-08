Jackson State dominated Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge, winning 45-30. This is Jackson State's third straight win over Connell Maynor and the Bulldogs since the Fall 2021 football season. Two of the Tiger's three wins have been in dominant fashion.

The Tigers started the game strong, scoring 21 unanswered points in the first quarter. Jacobian Morgan showcased his skills with two touchdowns, while Ahmad Miller added another score with an impressive 38-yard run.

Although the Bulldogs managed to get on the board in the second quarter with Xavier Lankford's one-yard run, JSU continued to dominate the game. The Tigers added 14 more points before halftime, heading to the locker room with a commanding 35-7 lead.

The second half saw both teams putting up a fight. Jackson State's Dylan Watson extended their lead with a 40-yard field goal, but the Bulldogs responded with 15 points of their own. The score stood at 38-22 in favor of Jackson State at the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter, the Tigers sealed their victory with a 15-yard touchdown strike from Jason Brown to Seven McGee. Alabama A&M also found the end zone with a seven-yard connection from Xavier Lankford to Darin Turner. Jackson State's Brown showcased his passing skills, completing 14 of 26 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns, while Irv Mulligan contributed to the Tigers' success with 115 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Jackson State improves their record to 4-2 on the year and is still in the mix to make the SWAC Championship as they've 2-1 in the easter division, only trailing Florida A&M who beat them in the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic in a divisional battle.

Jackson State will celebrate homecoming next weekend, welcoming in Eddie Robinson Jr. and his Alabama State University Hornets on Saturday at 3 PM EST.