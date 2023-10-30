Jackson State University dominated the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 40-14 to secure T.C. Taylor's first winning season. The game also saw Tigers placekicker Leilani Armenta make history by scoring the first woman to score a point in Division I HBCU football history.

T.C. Taylor, after being upset at his team's performance last week following a late touchdown, spoke glowingly of his team's effort, post-game via the Jackson State Athletics Department.

“That's what we've been waiting on all season, a complete game from all three phases from our football team. Special teams were lights out today. The defense was lights out; they did what they do every week: create turnovers, get to the quarterback, and get the opposing offense off the field. The offense finally came along, too. They did an awesome job. I think the thing with the offense is just the turnovers, and they eliminated that today.”

The game started with a bang as Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan connected with D.J. Stevens for a 70-yard touchdown just 31 seconds into the game. This early lead set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Tigers never trailed.

Building on their momentum, Jackson State continued to dominate in the first half. Morgan's precision passing resulted in another touchdown, this time connecting with Hayden Hagler for a four-yard scoring play. Although an extra-point kick was missed, the Tigers held a comfortable 13-0 lead.

The second quarter proved historic for JSU, with Dylan Wasson's field goal, another touchdown pass from Morgan to Stevens, and another successful field goal by Wasson. Notably, Leilani Armenta made history as the first female to score in an HBCU college football game with an extra-point kick.

UAPB managed to find the end zone just before halftime, with Kierston Rogers scoring on a one-yard run. However, Jackson State remained firmly in control, heading into the break with a commanding 26-7 lead.

The third quarter saw UAPB's Mekhi Hagens narrow the gap with a 20-yard touchdown run, bringing the score to 26-14. However, the Tigers quickly responded with two more touchdowns in the final quarter. Fabian McCray's 32-yard touchdown reception and another touchdown pass from Morgan to Stevens sealed the victory for Jackson State, with Armenta adding the extra points.

The Tigers' exceptional performance was highlighted by their impressive offensive display, amassing a total of 475 yards. Morgan led the charge, completing 26 of 36 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns.

McCray and Stevens proved to be his favorite targets, with McCray recording seven receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown, while Stevens had three receptions for 99 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, J.D. Martin rushed for 73 yards, contributing to the team's success.

Defensively, Jackson State stifled UAPB's offense, allowing only 227 yards throughout the game. Daemon Dawkins stood out for UAPB, catching seven passes for 57 yards.

Jackson State looks to looks to maintain their winning momentum against Texas Southern on Saturday at 3 PM EST.