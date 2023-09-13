Being a football coach means traveling across the country a lot especially when leading an HBCU. Jackson State football's TC Taylor learned that this was very stressful when they had the MEAC/SWAC challenge. But, there is nothing much he can do given the schedule. He is even back on the road to compete against the Texas State football squad despite the stressful situation.

TC Taylor is not at all a fan of going around the country too much. He unveiled his feelings on the weight of traveling in his latest statement, via Jarrett Hoffman of HBCU News.

“I’m tired of living out of suitcases,” the Jackson State football coach declared. Taylor further discussed how much stress the schedule has caused his team, “It’s been a challenging schedule for our football team. For us to be at 2-1 and that one we didn’t play our best football game where we had a lot of mistakes on our end, not taking [anything] away from a good FAMU football team.

Regardless, he and his Jackson State football squad have been taking their concerns to the chin. Taylor revealed their mentality entering the road game against the Texas State football program, “I think it tells you a lot about your football team when you’re playing all of these road games early on against these quality opponents that we’re going to fight. We [have] a lot of fight in this football team.”

The HBCU squad may be without Deion Sanders but their spirits remain high. Will they get their way back into the MEAC-SWAC challenge come December?