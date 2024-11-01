Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor has inked an extension for his HBCU success with the program. The extension was announced by Jackson State athletics via a statement as Taylor’s Tigers sit atop the SWAC and are in the driver’s seat to make the SWAC Championship in the SWAC East division.

“It’s truly a blessing, and it lets me know that all the work I have done in the last year and a half as a head coach has not gone unnoticed by our great AD, Ashley Robinson, and our President, Dr. Thompson. It is truly a blessing to be the head coach of my alma mater, and now I can turn my focus to building this football program,” Taylor said.

Taylor took over the team from Deion Sanders in 2022 and has found success with his alma mater. He led the squad to a 7-4 season his first year, a success by any metric after the huge roster turnover following Sanders’s departure to Colorado. But, his second season at the helm of the program has been what’s truly impressive.

Jackson State is 6-2 and undefeated in the SWAC East, beating reigning Celebration Bowl champions Florida A&M to sit atop the division. The team is also ranked 23rd in the AFCA Coaches Poll after their 37-17 homecoming crashing defeat over Bethune-Cookman.

The success of Jackson State is predicated on their balanced offensive and defensive attack. The Tigers are number one in the conference in scoring offense at 35.6 points per game and second in scoring defense at 22.9 points per game. They also deploy a stout rushing attack and adept rushing defense. Jackson State rushes for 199.1 yards per game and holds opponents to 112.3 rushing yards per game.

Jackson State appears poised to make the SWAC Championship once again, looking to earn a chance to return to the Celebration Bowl and be named the HBCU Football Champions. But they have to take things a step at a time and finish out the season strong.

Jackson State faces off against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday at 3 PM EST.