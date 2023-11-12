Colorado football HC Deion Sanders didn't react the way fans probably expected him to about Arizona LB Taylor Upshaw trash-talking his son

Colorado football (4-6) watched their bowl game dreams evaporate following another bitter loss on Saturday. Arizona (7-3) closed things out with a near-five minute drive that culminated with a game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired. Buffaloes fans expected the 34-31 defeat to eat at head coach Deion Sanders even more than usual, given the trash talk that one player spewed at his son and quarterback.

Wildcats linebacker Taylor Upshaw, who briefly committed to Colorado in the spring before transferring, referred to Shedeur Sanders as a “little boy” in a brutal social media post ahead of this conference clash. Coach Sanders knows all too well the intricacies of showmanship and did not take the bait when responding to the comments afterwards.

“That's a young man taking advantage of his moment,” he said, per Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com. Sanders was not privy to the pointed remarks until being informed of them. Perhaps, he might have reacted differently after stewing a bit. In any case, Coach Prime once again opted to deescalate a conflict rather than throw gasoline on it.

Upshaw's impact on the game did not match his fiery words, as he recorded just three total tackles. He committed a costly roughing the passer penalty that eventually led to a go-ahead Colorado touchdown in the second half. Many fans would use the term “poetic justice,” but Arizona still managed to craft its own triumphant ending.

Contrary to Upshaw's post, Shedeur Sanders did not look infantile in defeat. He completed 22 of his 35 pass attempts for 262 yards and two touchdowns (also ran one in). It is yet another heart-breaker that the 21-year-old and his teammates must learn from going forward.

Luckily, their head coach seems to possess the composure to guide them through these hard times. Colorado football has a solid opportunity to end their four-game losing streak at Washington State (4-6) next Friday.