Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders isn’t here for ‘gas money’ schedules

As a player, Deion Sanders was never afraid to speak his mind. Sanders has carried that mindset into his duties as head coach for the Jackson State football program. After the Tigers’ win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic- a yearly contest that the head coach has expressed disdain for in the past- Sanders made his opinion even clearer about the Classic, per John Brice of Footballscoop.com.

“I don’t know what … well what I’m saying is we’ve got to do better business,” Sanders told reporters in Memphis Saturday night. “That’s what I was talking about. Whether we do it in Jackson (Mississippi) or Tennessee, I’m good. I’m good.

“If you get the busines right, we’ll do it here. But I’m for the business making sure these kids are straight. Not coming out there and needing to stop to borrow some gas money on the way back. That’s what this is about. I’m looking out for the best interest of our kids. That’s what I’m saying.”

Per Brice, Deion Sanders said that Jackson State football has to do “better business.” Sanders continued, saying that he wants to make sure his kids “are straight.”

In a brilliant quote, the Jackson State football head coach summed up his opinion by saying they don’t want to have to “stop to borrow gas money on the way back.” Sanders is being sarcastic there, but his point is clear.

He believes that Jackson State football, which entered into a long-term agreement with Tennessee State to participate in the Southern Heritage Classic before his arrival, needs to get into more lucrative arrangements that better the university.

That’s why Deion Sanders has come out and said that Jackson State football won’t be participating in the Southern Heritage Classic at its current terms.

It’s clear that Deion Sanders wants the best for his kids.