Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction

Jackson State Football head coach Deion Sanders has impressed plenty of people around the college football world with his coaching. Sanders was the subject of discussion on FOX’s college football show, and he received lofty praise from both Urban Meyer and Reggie Bush, per FOX College Football on Twitter.

“I’ve been friends with Deion for a long time, I actually talked to him this week,” Myers said. “I’m really impressed with the discipline of his team, the way he talks…I’m really impressed with what he’s been doing. I promise you at the end of the year that man is going to have a decision to make. But Deion Sanders should and will be a Power 5 coach.”

Meyer found success as a college football coach and has been impressed with Deion Sanders so far in the college ranks. Jackson State Football is off to a 6-0 start. Sanders has received no shortage of credit for the team’s success. Former USC star running back Reggie Bush then made an honest admission on Deion Sanders.

“Deion Sanders is the reason why I started playing football,” Bush said. ” I love what Sanders has done for HBCU.”

Both Bush and Meyer believe Deion Sanders has a bright future as a coach. He’s always demonstrated impressive leadership ability and it is all coming to fruition with Jackson State football.

Sanders could potentially be a candidate for Nebraska and Arizona State’s heading jobs. But for now, he’s focused on leading Jackson State as they look to remain undefeated in 2022.