‘We’re operating in crisis mode’: Deion Sanders’ shocking admission on Jackson State football program amid severe flooding in Mississippi

Deion Sanders and Jackson State football begin their season this weekend against Florida A&M. But, the entire city of Jackson, Mississippi is dealing with serious flooding right now and have no clean water.

Sanders spoke on the situation on Tuesday, via TMZ Sports:

“We hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson,” the Hall of Famer said on Tuesday.

“We don’t have water. Water means we don’t have air conditioning. Can’t use toilets. We don’t have water, therefore we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program,” said Deion Sanders.

The problem stems from serious damage to a local water pump which caused flooding at the Pearl River, which runs through Jackson. 180,000 people in total, including all the students at Jackson State, will need to get by without running water.

“I gotta get these kids off campus — the ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the city of Jackson — into a hotel and accommodate them so that they can shower properly and take care of their needs,” Deion Sanders said.

“Make sure all of our kids are fed, all of our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days, until this crisis resides.”

A brutal situation for the Tigers especially with the season just about to start. Instead of focusing on football, they’ll be worried about just getting by without running water. Not ideal.

The Governor of Mississippi declared a State of Emergency and the National Guard will provide the citizens of with drinking and non-drinking water.