T.C. Taylor and the Jackson State Tigers are filling their need at defensive coordinator internally by promoting Torenzo Quinn. Their former defensive coordinator, Jonathan Bradley, took the same position at South Alabama. Quinn will step into his new role after serving as the defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator, according to Zach Barnett of Football Scoop.
Quinn has had a meteoric rise within the Jackson State coaching staff, given it's only his second year with the organization. He arrived in Mississippi last February and became a coordinator a little over a year later.
Quinn began his coaching career at Ruleville Central High School after playing at the University of Memphis as a defensive back. After serving as the offensive coordinator at Ruleville for three years, Quinn went back to school to get his master's degree in athletic coaching from North Central University. Following graduation, he went to Alcorn State as a graduate assistant in 2016, then became the defensive backs coach in 2017.
Tornenzo Quinn remained in the SWAC after leaving Alcorn State as he headed up the defensive backs unit at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He had a pivotal role in coaching Shawn Steele, who tied for the SWAC lead in pass breakups (18) and tied for sixth in interceptions with three.
In his two years at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Quinn also served as the assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator. He took a short reprieve from SWAC football in 2021, becoming the offensive coordinator at Mississippi Delta Community College before returning to Alcorn State as the safeties coach the next season.