Jackson State is adding Florida graduate Assistant Defensive Coach Kali James Jr. as the program's defensive line coach per a report by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
James worked at the University of Florida for the last two seasons. He joined the program in 2022 after serving as the defensive line coach for Land Christian Academy from 2020 to 2021 and as a defensive line coach intern at South Carolina in 2019.
James was promoted to the role of Florida's assistant defensive line coach by Napier after Spencer left and Chatman was hired to lead the Gators' defensive line in December 2023. James had initially supported former Gators defensive line coach Sean Spencer during the 2022-23 seasons as one of the first assistants to join Florida's off-field staff under head coach Billy Napier, continuing in an off-field capacity.
During his time at Tuskegee University from 2016 to 2019, James Jr. played in all 43 games as a four-year starter at defensive tackle. He was team captain in his junior and senior years and received the Golder Tiger Character Award. His achievements include 62 career tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in his sophomore season.
James joins a Jackson State squad coached by T.C. Taylor that recently lost offensive coordinator Maurice Harris to Hugh Freeze and Auburn. The Jackson State Tigers finished the 2023 season 7-4 and were a good defensive team statistically. The Tigers ranked 5th in the SWAC in scoring defense (23.9), 4th in the SWAC in passing defense (187.4), and third in sacks (29 sacks).