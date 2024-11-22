With its impressive dedication to student-athlete success shown by the NCAA Graduation Success Rate, Jackson State University is once again in the news. Leading all HBCUs, Jackson State has an outstanding overall GSR of 87%, placing it among the best in the country.

This year's study focused on four Jackson State teams—women's tennis, softball, women's bowling, and men's tennis—that achieved a perfect score of 100% in their graduation rates. Other noteworthy results include the 95% score of the women's basketball team, 93% of the women's soccer team, and 92% of the volleyball team.

The data, which highlight the advancements during more than 20 years of NCAA monitoring, are based on graduation rates for student-athletes who started college in 2017. Since the metric's beginning, the NCAA has shown a consistent rise in GSR rates; the overall percentage for Division I student-athletes has risen from 74% in 2002 to a record high of 91%. Jackson State is ranked in the top when it comes to this achievement behind Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

During their first year, student-athletes on scholarship are taken into consideration by the GSR, which also keeps track of whether they transfer or graduate from their school while still keeping good academic standing. The comprehensive approach ensures that student-athletes receive fair evaluations that consider their circumstances and efforts.

This is the second year in a row that Jackson State has had a high graduate success rate. Last year Jackson State's student-athletes had an 89% graduation success rate (GSR), which was once again the third highest in Mississippi and first amongst HBCUs that compete at the FCS level.

“The increases and record highs in graduation success rates over the last two decades demonstrate the unique talents, abilities, and tenacity of college athletes to achieve academic excellence while performing at the highly competitive level of Division I athletics,” said Robert Davies, president emeritus of Central Michigan and chair of the Division I Committee on Academics. “The Committee on Academics applauds student-athletes for their remarkable achievements and celebrates college educators and campus leaders for their commitment to advancing student-athlete academic success.”

Jackson State has seen immense success this Fall, with the Tigers football team set to appear int he SWAC Championship versus Southern University. Recently Jackson State AD Ashley Robinson recently inked an extension to stay with the program.