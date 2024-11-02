Jackson State University Athletic Director Ashely Robinson has inked an extension for his success leading the athletic department in his tenure. Robinson has positioned himself as one of the best athletic administrators in HBCU football, helping lead Jackson State to immense success across several sports.

Jackson State University president Dr. Marcus Thompson spoke glowingly of Robinson in a statement saying, “Vice President Robinson’s visionary leadership and commitment to excellence have only enriched our athletics program, especially as NIL and student-athlete branding evolves to new levels. His achievements further underscore his exceptional impact on JSU and collegiate athletics, while his dedication to the success of our student-athletes is relentless. We look forward to extending our journey with Vice President Robinson as he continues to reinforce the tremendous legacy of our program.”

Robinson commented on the extension, saying, “I want to thank President Thompson for entrusting me to lead the athletic department here at Jackson State. It’s a blessing to be able to work at a place that is home and to continue to elevate our programs and the brand of Jackson State University as a whole. It is a privilege to put on the block and represent our coaches, student-athletes, and staff and I look forward to being a part of the future of this university.”

Robinson’s extension comes as the athletic department announced the extensions of head football coach T.C. Taylor and head men’s basketball coach Mo Williams. Both coaches were hired by Robinson and have found massive success leading their respective programs, as the football team sits atop the SWAC East and the basketball team had a standout season that included a upset of Mizzou in the 2023-2024 season.

Robinson joined Jackson State as athletic director in 2018, making his presence felt in the collegiate athletics landscape. JSU Athletics has won 20 titles under Robinson’s direction. The men’s basketball team (2021), baseball team (2021), football team (fall 2021 and 2022), and women’s basketball team (2022 and 2024) have all won conference titles.

He has also earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including the 2023 Black Student-Athlete Summit AD of the Year and the 2022 Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year awarded by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Robinson’s dedication and hard work played a pivotal role in JSU athletics securing the C.D. Henry Award for the best all-around men’s program in the SWAC for the 2022–23 season. This year, he was also honored with the Roscoe Nance Lifetime Achievement Award by the SWAC Alumni Association.

He was instrumental in bringing former Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders. During his three seasons at Jackson State, Sanders led the team to an impressive 27-6 record and guided them to consecutive SWAC Championships and Celebration Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022. He left the team to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022.

Robinson also hired former women’s basketball coach Tomeka Reed. Reed had been with Jackson State for six years before joining the Charlotte 49ers. She led the team to multiple SWAC championships and three visits to the NCAA Tournament.