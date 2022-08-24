Rich Rodriguez causing a ruckus with spying allegations ahead of first Jacksonville State football game

Rich Rodriguez is heading into his first year as the Jacksonville State football head coach and he’s already causing a stir. Ahead of the team’s first game against Stephen F. Austin, Rodriguez has accused the Lumberjacks of spying on their practices and also videotaping.

Via 247Sports:

“Pretty good sources that they had a couple staff members at our spring game, which is kind of like — that’s not really supposed to happen,” Rodriguez said in a press conference leading up to the Jacksonville State football game. “We’re making plans accordingly, so if they’re over there thinking they have our plays or what have you, signals or something like that, we’ve changed things since the spring. … We caught somebody trying to film something the other day. First, my daughter caught him, Raquel saw him. Then we caught him again, saw him peering through there with his camera. I sent the biggest guy in the Jacksonville State football program, one of our assistant strength coaches. He’s about like 6’7, 350, probably benches like a thousand pounds or something. Sent him up the bleachers to run him out, and that guy disappeared pretty quick.”

Quite the strategy from Rodriguez to get rid of the guy. Send an absolute monster to scare him off. It clearly worked. An interesting tactic from Stephen F. Austin but I suppose they need all the help possible. After all, the Gamecocks are 67-21 in the last seven seasons and have won 10 or more games in five of those years.

Jacksonville State football hired Rodriguez in November of 2021 after previous coaching stops at Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia.