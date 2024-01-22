Jacob Elordi seemed to confirm the rumors he's starring in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein movie after Andrew Garfield dropped out.

After Andrew Garfield dropped out of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein film, it was reported that Jacob Elordi would be filling in. The Euphoria star recently addressed the casting.

Jacob Elordi confirms the rumors

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that Elordi will play Frankenstein in del Toro's movie, replacing Andrew Garfield. The Netflix film will also star Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth. Christoph Waltz, Lars Mikkelsen, and David Bradley were also confirmed to be a part of the ensemble.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Elordi seemed to confirm the rumors. Fallon said he “heard” the rumors, to which Elordi replied, “Same.”

“Yeah, I'm playing Frankenstein's creature,” he confirmed,” for Guillermo, who's the God of monsters. He's the kindest man, and he's so sincere. He's so brilliant.”

Guillermo del Toro is an acclaimed filmmaker known for his films Pan's Labyrinth, Blade II, Hellboy, and Pacific Rim. His film The Shape of Water won Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars in 2018. Nightmare Alley was nominated for Best Picture, and del Toro's latest film, Pinnochio (for Netflix), won Best Animated Feature.

Jacob Elordi first gained fame for his roles in Euphoria and the Kissing Booth series for Netflix. In 2022, he starred in Deep Water with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck.

2023 was a banner year for Elordi. He starred in The Sweet East and He Went That Way (also executive producing the film). Late in the year, he starred in two awards darlings, Priscilla and Saltburn. In the former, he played Elvis Presley himself alongside Cailee Spaeny's Priscilla Presley. In Saltburn, he plays Felix Cotton, the man Barry Keoghan's Oliver Quick becomes obsessed with.