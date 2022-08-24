Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job – but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL.

Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that Brissett would have to field questions about the controversial QB. But one recent ask was pretty bizarre, to say the least.

Jacoby Brissett on how tough it is to try not to be Deshaun Watson on the field: “It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun”

#Browns Jacoby Brissett on how tough it is to try not to be Deshaun Watson on the field: “It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2022

Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson might share a few similarities on the field, but to ask how the former would actively avoid trying to be the latter is quite a query. It’s not exactly a common occurrence for players to emulate someone else in their field of expertise. The obvious explanation is that the strengths and skill sets of every player vary immensely, which leads to players performing a certain type of way to leverage what exactly they’re good at.

It’s hard to imagine Brissett going out there and try to mimic what the Browns would hope to be getting from Deshaun Watson. For one thing, it’s probably not possible. Watson is a 3-time Pro Bowler and one of the best QBs in the league, while Brissett, quite frankly, is not. He is, however, a serviceable veteran QB who can right the ship while Watson is out.

For another thing, Jacoby Brissett would definitely look to distinguish himself and his accomplishments from an individual standpoint as uniquely his own – without anything to do with Deshaun Watson. It’ll be more about setting himself apart in terms of what he can do on the field, likely with the hope of enticing another team – like not the Browns – to make him their main guy. So not only would he be unable to play like Deshaun Watson from a skill set standpoint, he probably wouldn’t want to, either.