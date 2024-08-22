ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC returns to the world famous Apex in Las Vegas as we’ll be treated to another night of betting predictions and picks for this upcoming UFC Fight Night. This next prelim takes place in the Women’s Bantamweight (135) Division as Portugal’s Jacqueline Cavalcanti takes on Brazil’s Josiane Nunes. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cavalcanti-Nunes prediction and pick.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1) will make her second walk to the UFC octagon following her debut win over against Zarah Fairn just about a year ago. She’s still very fresh as a professional, but she looks to be a promising talent with a unique style, so expect her to continue looking sharper with each passing fight. Cavalcanti stands 5’8″ with a 70-inch reach.

Josiane Nunes (10-2) has gone 3-1 in the UFC since debuting in 2021. She opened her stint with three-straight wins and took her first loss in her most recent bout against Chelsea Chandler, where she lost unanimously. She’s one of the more exciting fighters at this weight class and we should see her turn in another banger fight here. Nunes stands 5’2″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 96 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 96 Odds: Jacqueline Cavalcanti-Josiane Nunes Odds

Jacqueline Cavalcanti: -218

Josiane Nunes: +180

Over 2.5 rounds: -260

Under 2.5 rounds: +195

Why Jacqueline Cavalcanti Will Win

Jacqueline Cavalcanti is an up-and-coming fighter from Portugal who’s made it to this point fighting through the ranks of PFL and LFA. She’s risen very quickly in her short career, but clearly Dana White and the matchmakers see promise in her early skill set. She has a very tall, long, and strong frame for this division, making her a difficult puzzle to solve on the feet. She has very long legs and uses her kicks quite often to create separation and pepper her opponent’s body. She’s a striker by trade, but considering her young age of 26, we can expect to see quick developments in all areas including her grappling.

We should see Cavalcanti welcome the striking exchanges in this fight and if she’s smart, she’ll make the most of her height and reach by managing the distance and moving in and out of range. Her opponent is known for her wild flurries and striking blitzes, she Cavalcanti will need to be careful in not getting caught along the cage or backing up. All in all, she’s the better athlete and if her takedown defense holds up, she should be able to dictate where this fight takes place.

Why Josiane Nunes Will Win

Josiane Nunes comes into this fight following her first UFC loss and it came to a very imposing grappler in Chelsea Chandler. Nunes chooses to do most of her damage on the feet and while she gives up size with her physical height, she has an extremely long reach that she makes the most of. She does a great job of shelling in her striking defense and likes to open up with blitzes towards her opponents. Nunes has also shown to have a very solid chin, not going down easily despite being hit clean.

While she comes into this fight as the underdog, Nunes will have experience on her side with almost twice as many fights as her opponent. Despite her size being a factor, Nunes has fought successfully against tall strikers in the UFC with wins over Zarah Fairn and Bea Malecki. This is a matchup she’s completely accustomed to and we should see her get back to her traditional striking methods here. While her opponent is a great athlete, it’ll only take Nunes a few shots to stun her and pounce for the finish.

Final Jacqueline Cavalcanti-Josiane Nunes Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun prelim early into this card and both women are willing to stand in the pocket and trade shots. Josiane Nunes will be looking to close the distance and enter with a flurry of punches, while Jacqueline Cavalcanti will look to utilize her reach and strike her way to a win.

Josiane Nunes can’t be overlooked in this spot due to her previous UFC experience. She’s faced similar fighters in the past and has had success, so don’t be surprised if she has her moments striking during this fight.

Still, I’ve really been impressed from what I’ve seen from Cavalcanti as a striker and she looks to be in tremendous shape ahead of this fight. Her athleticism is a huge factor in her game, but she backs it up with the technique and skills to bring it all together. Let’s roll with her to get her second UFC win on Saturday.

Final Jacqueline Cavalcanti-Josiane Nunes Prediction & Pick: Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-218)