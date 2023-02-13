When Mandy Rose was fired from WWE, it threw the future of Toxic Attraction – the faction and the tag team – into disarray. Sure, theoretically, the duo of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin could have continued on as if nothing happened, but after being pegged as a trio destined for a spot on either RAW or SmackDown for years, maybe even as a group destined to face off against the eventual NXT segment members Bayley and her Damage CTRL girls, jumping to the main roster as a tag team without that established name attached limited their ability to immediately make an impact, as WWE fans as a whole do not watch NXT religiously, as the reactions to Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, and Zoey Stark at the Royal Rumble clearly proves.

And yet, in a twist of fate, it would appear one member of Toxic Attraction doesn’t even want the group to have a future, so much so that when their power structure began to crack, Jayne saw an opportunity to rid herself of Dolin once and for all and as a result, turned on her long-time partner seemingly once and for all with a few well-placed super kicks and a Ding Dong door that just wouldn’t break.

Speaking on “Busted Open Radio” about the kick heard around the wrestling world, Jayne noted that, with Rose gone, she saw an opportunity and took it.

“I think recently I’ve been starting to get more credit for everything, especially honestly after Mandy [Rose] left,” Jayne said via F4W. “Like, as sad as that whole situation was – and we tried to make the most of it going forward – I feel like that kind of helped me break out of this Toxic Attraction shell. Now people were paying attention to me more and listening to what I had to say. I do think it’s been — I haven’t gotten a lot of credit while we were all together. But now I’m starting to show my character and how much I’ve grown over the last year and a half, two years. I think this was honestly my breakout moment. Even at Vengeance Day, it was kind of sink or swim for us. Like, ‘Now you’re on your own. You have to prove that you can do it by yourself.’ So I went into that match with that mind frame. Like, ‘You need to kill this performance because if not you don’t know what’s going to happen going forward.'”

Will Toxic Attraction stay apart forever, or, like most toxic relationships, will the pull of the duo’s chemistry prove too strong and reunite the duo ahead of a main roster elevation? After that superkick, which took heavy cues from current NXT head honcho Shawn Michael’s betrayal of Marty Jenedy at Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake’s barbershop, it would take one heck of an apology.

Jacy Jayne’s Rockers tribute on NXT was intentional.

Further expanding on her now-infamous NXT segment, Jayne was asked and ultimately confirmed that the way she turned on Dolin was an intentional tribute to The Rockers, with HBK himself giving her the thumbs up.

“So I actually didn’t really know much going into that day,” Jayne said. “They were kind of very hush-hush about everything happening. All I really knew was I was going to be on ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ So that’s a lot of pressure having Bayley come back. It was the first time she even had that show in — I think — like two years. It was also the first time it was ever in front of a live audience because that was always done during the pandemic era. So I feel like there was a lot of pressure going into that alone.”

“And then kind of getting Shawn’s blessing to redo some history there. That’s a big deal for me. I didn’t want to mess it up. I didn’t want to screw up. I wanted to make a memory. I think everybody knew Toxic Attraction was going to explode soon. But to make it memorable, we had to go big. So we wanted it to be vicious. We wanted it to be memorable. We wanted people to talk about it. Not just something like, ‘Oh, that was a good segment. Yeah, whatever. Now they’re by themselves.’ Like, no, we want people to remember this and be like, ‘Oh, this is a new coming for two new superstars on a solo route.'”

Will the breakup of Toxic Attraction turn out similar to the breakup of The Rockers? Will Jayne go one to have multiple championships reigns while Dolin is relegated to obscurity and the punchline of jokes? Or is there more to this story than meets the eye? Fans will hopefully find out soon enough.