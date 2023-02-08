After watching Jayce Jayne and Gigi Dolin fully come apart at NXT Vengeance Day, Bayley took it upon herself to get the Toxic Attraction gals back on the same page via an appearance on her much-loved talk show Ding Dong Hello!

Though the Toxic twosome arrived at the PC separately, they walked to the ring together and at least seemed open to the idea of getting back together, even if they took a few shots at each other at the beginning of the segment. Asked if they wouldn’t rather try to take a shot at the top spot in NXT with a ride or die by their side, Jayne seemingly had a change of heart and tried to get on the same page as Dolin.

“Gigi, I’m not going to lie, when I get p*ssed, I cut real, real deep, I aim right for the jugular,” Jayne said. “And I can sit here and say ‘oh, I’ll change’ but we know that’s never going to happen, so why even sit here and lie? But Gigi, in all honesty, no matter what happens, you will always be my sister, you really are. And I mean, the way I see it, we have two options, we can either go our separate ways and see what happens, or we can have one more run.”

“One more run at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles?” Dolin asked. “Or, and no offense Bayley, but what if we take a run at Damage CTRL and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles?”

This, understandably, didn’t sit too well with Bayley, who pulled the women apart before taking credit for bringing them back together.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, no offense taken,” Bayley said. “Don’t get excited, idiots, we’re focusing on the now, and you guys seem like you feel a lot better, thanks to me. So let’s bring it back, you know, hug it out?”

Aw, that’s nice, all’s well that ends, well, right? Well, a few seconds later, the lighthearted moment took a heavy turn, as Jayne super kicked Dolin in the head, declaring, “this was never about us, it was always about me!” before throwing her former partner into the Ding Dong Hello! door and then kicking her head into the non-broken door for good measure. Can Toxic Attraction come back from this? In pro wrestling, folks can put a lot behind them, but at this point, why would Dolin want to?