Jade is a 5-star Quantum Erudition character first teased in Penacony during Version 2.1. Beware of any contract she presents to you. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Jade, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Jade Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available or immediately upcoming Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Jade, we will be sure to update this guide.

Jade Traces Priority

When leveling her traces, focus on leveling her Ultimate first, to increase its damage and the bonus DMG it provides to Jade's Talent. Next is her Normal Attack, to increase the damage it deals to all targets. Her Skill comes next, which will increase the additional DMG her partner deals. Finally, level her Talent.

Jade Light Cones Guide

Yet Hope Is Priceless: This is Jade's signature light cone, providing her with the CRIT Rate, as well as additional follow-up attack DMG (scales with CRIT DMG). It also provides her with DEF ignore at the start of battle, or whenever she uses her Basic ATK, which you will be doing a lot anyway.

Eternal Calculus: This is a good F2P 5-star Light Cone, providing Jade with additional ATK. It also provides more ATK whenever Jade hits multiple enemies. Lastly, as Jade's Normal Attack hits 3 enemies at a time, she can take advantage of the Light Cone's additional SPD bonus as long as multiple enemies are on the field.

The Day The Cosmos Fell: This Light Cone is a good 4-star one for Jade as it provides her with CRIT DMG as long as she attacks at least two enemies with Quantum weakness. It also gives her ATK%. The only downside is that this does mean the additional CRIT DMG won't activate if only one enemy is weak to Quantum.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day: This 4-star Light Cone can give Jade up to 56% additional DMG at Superimposition 5. The downside is that it is a Battle Pass Light Cone, so players will need to pay to use it.

The Birth Of The Self: This is another good F2P Light Cone for Jade as it increases the DMG of her follow-up attacks, especially if their HP is low. This does mean, however, that anything other than follow-up attacks will not receive any buffs.

Jade Relics Guide

4-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars

This Relics set focuses on increasing Jade's damage as much as possible, Follow-Up or not. This is thanks to the bonus Quantum DMG and DEF Ignore. This is especially good when fighting enemies weak to Quantum, as she receives additional DEF Ignore.

4-piece The Ashblazing Grand Duke

This Relic set, on the other hand, focuses on powering up Jade's follow-up attacks. It provides it by increasing the follow-up attack DMG, as well as increasing their ATK whenever she deals follow-up attacks. As her follow-up attacks are AoE, she can easily get max stacks of the ATK bonus.

4-piece The Wind-Soaring Valorous

This is more of a stat stick relic set for Jade, as it gives her ATK% and CRIT Rate. It also empowers her Ultimate DMG after she performs a follow-up attack. However, thanks to the 1-turn duration of the DMG bonus, it is not an ideal Relic set for her.

2-piece Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

This is the best Planar Ornament set for Jade thanks to its stacking follow-up attack DMG bonus and the sizable CRIT DMG bonus when she reaches max stacks.

2-piece Inert Salsotto

Inter Salsotto is a good Planar Ornament Set for any follow-up attack-based character, and Jade is no exception. Since you want to build CRIT Rate on her anyway, it will be easy to get the 50% requirement, giving Jade the 15% bonus DMG to her Ultimate and follow-up attack.

2-piece Firmament Frontline: Glamoth

This is another decent set for Jade, as it helps her act first in the team alongside her Action Advance Major Trace. The downside is that you do have to get SPD boots to meet the SPD requirement, which will sacrifice some damage.

For Jade's Relics Stats, try to get CRIT Rate/DMG% for her Body (based on what you need), ATK% for the Feet (or SPD if running Firmament Frontline: Glamoth), Quantum DMG% for the Sphere, and ATK% for the Rope. For Substats, get CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK%, and Speed.

Jade Team Guide

Jade excels in AoE teams, even more so in AoE follow-up teams thanks to her Talent. As such, place her in AoE focused teams.

Here are some possible team compositions for Jade

Premium Jade Team

Jade Sub DPS

Argenti Main DPS

Robin Support

Huohuo Support

This team focuses on providing as much support to Argenti as possible, from the additional DMG bonus from Jade and Robin, to the Energy Recharge from Huohuo. Thanks to Argenti's team-wide AoE attacks, Jade's follow-up attacks will also charge faster, allowing her to perform follow-up attacks more often.

Other AoE Erudition characters work in this composition in place of Argenti, such as Jing Yuan and Himeko.

F2P Jade Team

Jade Sub DPS

Herta Main DPS

Tingyun Support

Lynx Healer

Similar to the premium team, this team provides as much support as possible to the Main DPS, which in this case is Herta. Jade and Tingyun will provide buffs, with Tingyun also providing Energy to Herta so that she can perform her AoE Ultimate more often.

Lynx is a great F2P healer thanks to her ability to remove debuffs, as well as her team-wide healing. For character replacements, Serval or Qingque can work as the Main DPS, while Asta can step in for Support.

That's all for our guide on Jade's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Jade will be available for drawing once Phase 2 of Version 2.3 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll during said banner.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.