Led by Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together a strong 2022 campaign. The team finished the season with a 9-8 record and a first-place finish in the AFC West. After upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening round of the playoffs, they ultimately fell to Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round by a score of 27-20.

Now heading into 2023, it appears that the Jagaurs have found their identity. After earning the first overall pick in two straight drafts, the franchise is headed down a different path.

With several top picks, and being active in free agency, the Jaguars have assembled a roster full of talent. In recent seasons, the team has taken a very active approach to free agency. This includes last season, where they spent a total of $272 million, the most in the NFL by almost $100 million.

After spending so much in 2022, the Jaguars front office did not take the same approach this off-season. Instead, the team has spent just $16 million so far, the fourth lowest in the NFL.

In fact, many of the moves that the Jaguars have made involved players that were already on the time. Contract extensions were given out to defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, and safety Andrew Wingard. The team also chose to franchise tag tight end, Evan Engram.

In total, the Jaguars have made just one notable free agent signing off of the open market. But if all goes to plan, this signing could prove to be a major contribution.

Here is why D’Ernest Johnson could be the Jaguars sneakiness free agency signing

Former Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson showed legitimate upside when called upon in 2021. While stepping in as the starter for two games, he looked to be a potential RB1. In total, Johnson finished the 2021 campaign rushing for 534 yards and two touchdowns on 100 carries. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for 137 receiving yards.

While Johnson was RB3 in the Browns backfield, behind Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, he still made an impact. When looking at his production for the year, he had three games that stood out. In Week 7, he rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown. He then followed this performance by rushing for 99 yards in Week 10. Then, in the final game of the regular season, he rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, Johnson was once again pushed down the Browns depth chart. While appearing in 15 games, he was relegated to mostly special team duties. He finished the season rushing for just 17 yards on four total carries. Through the air, he added one reception for 17 yards.

Following a season in 2022 that he was hardly utilized, it is hard to tell what Johnson will do in 2023. But in a new location, and in a new offense, he could be set for a major performance.

Johnson will join a Jaguars backfield that is currently headlined by Travis Etienne. If Johnson can put together a strong offseason, he could fight to take over as the RB2.

For much of last season, the Jaguars operated with a two-running back rotation. If that is the case once again, Johnson could be a key contributor, in an offense that is full of playmakers.

By signing Johnson to just a one-year deal, there is almost no downside. But if he can produce how he did in 2022, he could be the steal of free agency.