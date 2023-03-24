Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will see a few new faces on the offensive side of the ball in the 2023 season, including D’Ernest Johnson. The Jaguars and Johnson reportedly came to terms on a one-year deal earlier this week.

Johnson joins a Jaguars team that defied the odds last season. Jacksonville won six out of its final seven games of the regular season en route to winning the AFC South. The reigning AFC South champions pulled off an upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild-card round, but their playoff run came to an end at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

Johnson watched the Jaguars from afar last year, and he sees much potential in what the team can accomplish in the 2023 campaign.

“They’ve got something special going on here, and I want to be a part of it,” Johnson said after signing with Jacksonville.

“They’ve got a great offense, great quarterback, great wide receivers and a great running back in Travis Etienne [Jr.]. It’s a great team.”

The Jaguars entered this year’s free agency period in need of running back reinforcements. Jacksonville does have Travis Etienne Jr., JaMycal Hasty, and Snoop Conner on its roster, but head coach Doug Pederson noted during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that he is “always looking to have two, three, four guys that can work the rotation.”

Overall, Johnson did not need much convincing to sign with the Jaguars.

“When my agent told me, ‘Jacksonville,’ I was happy,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s make it happen. Being back home, in Florida … it’s coming back home.”

Johnson is coming off of a four-season run with the Cleveland Browns, where he featured in 64 total regular season games. He tallied 967 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns while with Cleveland.

In the big picture, Johnson aspires to make the most out of his upcoming run with the Jaguars.

“I still feel young,” Johnson said. “No wear and tear. No mileage. I’m ready to go out there and make plays.”