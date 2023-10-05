The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Week 5 fresh from a rejuvenating win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Jaguars led the whole way against the Falcons, nailing an important win overseas in London. Consequently, the Jaguars enter Week 5 carrying an even 2-2 record facing a Buffalo Bills squad fresh off their third win of the season. Despite winning last week, the Jaguars have to be wary of the Bills in Week 5. As the Jaguars prepare to face the Bills, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars Beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4

The Jaguars are coming off a dominant 23-7 victory over the Falcons in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The game was played in London, and the Jaguars' defense was the star of the game. They held the Falcons to just seven points and forced three turnovers. Jacksonville's Josh Allen had three sacks, and Darious Williams returned an interception for a 61-yard score. The Jaguars' offense was led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 207 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Christian Kirk also had a solid game, tallying 84 yards. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence in the first quarter.

The Jaguars' victory over the Falcons was a much-needed win after back-to-back home losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. The Jaguars' defense showed signs of improvement, and the offense was able to move the ball effectively. Lawrence had a solid game, and the running game was able to get going with Travis Etienne rushing for 55 yards. The Jaguars' special teams also played well, with Brandon McManus kicking three field goals, including a 56-yarder. The win improved the Jaguars' record, and they will look to build on that momentum in their upcoming game against the Bills.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

1. Trevor Lawrence is expected to throw two touchdowns.

In the recent victory over the Falcons, Lawrence displayed his prowess by completing 23 of 30 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed as a runner, with eight carries for 42 yards. Lawrence initiated the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ridley in the first quarter. Although most of his completions targeted Kirk and Evan Engram, Lawrence performed well overall, with no turnovers. Despite the potential, it may be challenging for Lawrence to produce significant results in Week 5. This is considering the formidable Buffalo defense. Recall that the Bills held Tua Tagovailoa to a pedestrian performance in Week 4. That said, Lawrence is still good enough for two touchdowns in Week 5.

2. Calvin Ridley continues to face challenges.

Ridley managed to secure both of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the recent London win against the Falcons. His touchdown came from a 30-yard reception during the first quarter, exploiting a breakdown in coverage. However, Ridley faced significant coverage from AJ Terrell, the top cornerback for the Falcons. This resulted in another game with limited catches and receiving yards. He will aim to increase his involvement in Week 5 when the Bills face the Jaguars, though we aren't hopeful he will get more than 55 yards total.

3. The Jaguars' defense is predicted to force three turnovers.

The Jaguars' defense showcased its prowess in Week 4, and this trend is expected to continue in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Anticipated are three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Yes, we know that Jacksonville's Josh Allen remains questionable. However, this team has considerable depth on D. As such, the Bills' offense is likely to slow down a bit against the formidable Jaguars' defense. These turnovers should also provide the Jaguars' offense with excellent field position. Will it be enough to pull off a W against the Bills, though?

4. A high-scoring game with the Jaguars ultimately falling short.

We think this will be a shootout. Yes, the Jags will force turnovers, but so will the Bills. In addition, we will see the strongest arms in the league in this game. As such, this matchup in Week 5 features a relatively high point total. Remember that Buffalo recently put up 48 points in a resounding victory over the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Jaguars scored 23 points in their international win against the Falcons. With the game taking place in London once more, fans may witness an offensive showcase. As for who wins? We'll give this one to the Bills.

Looking Ahead

Week 5 offers promise for the Jacksonville Jaguars, though the Bills will just be a little bit stronger. Lawrence and Ridley will both have some difficulties in this game. Nevertheless, it'll be a high-scoring affair. When the smoke clears, however, the Jaguars are predicted to fall short against the Bills.