The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 pick overall to select Travis Hunter. Since then, the franchise has claimed it would give him a chance at being a two-way player like he was in college for the Colorado Buffaloes. It appears the club will give Hunter his first chance at playing both wide receiver and cornerback.

Reports indicate that on Friday, August 1, the Jaguars will have Travis Hunter play both offense and defense for the first time this offseason in a scrimmage, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

“The Jaguars are going to play Travis Hunter on offense and defense in Friday night's scrimmage at EverBank Stadium, the first time he'll do that in training camp.”

Head coach Liam Coen claims that it will be an evaluation period, and the Jaguars will readjust Hunter's practice schedule accordingly. Depending on how the 22-year-old two-way star performs in scrimmage could help determine how much playing time he gets as a receiver and/or cornerback once the regular season begins.

“He'll go back to defense before our mock game scrimmage and be able to kind of use that mock as an evaluation to see, alright, what do we need to do now? What did it look like in the scrimmage? Do we need to maybe get him more on defense?” said Coen. “Or hey, these other guys are producing and developing, and we can keep with the schedule as is. That'll be kind of a, not a defining moment, but an evaluation time for us.”

The Jaguars have approached Hunter's training smartly. He's been going back and forth between practicing for the offense and defense. So, Friday's training camp scrimmage will be Travis Hunter's first time playing both simultaneously.

Hunter is coming off a year that saw him win the Heisman Trophy before being a Top 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Travis Hunter ended the 2024-25 campaign with 96 receptions (led the Big 12 Conference), 1,258 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns (led the Big 12 Conference). He also recorded 36 combined tackles (25 solo), four interceptions, and one forced fumble.