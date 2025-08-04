The Jacksonville Jaguars enter training camp with one of the most interesting stories of the season. They traded up to pick two-way Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, which was a massive swing. The questions immediately began as to how they would handle Hunter in the preseason and during the regular season. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke with ESPN's Dan Graziano about Travis Hunter and his never-before-seen endurance.

“Logistically, it's something we have to work through,” Coen said, per Graziano. “But he doesn't get tired. He's been training in the altitude for years. Our strength coach texted me in June and said, ‘Liam, this guy's endurance is something I've never seen before.' He just doesn't really fatigue. He can run and run. And that's why he struggles to keep weight on, because of that. So for him, he's used to just doing both all the time. For us, we've got to make sure it's a process.”

Graziano also spoke to GM James Gladstone, and the sentiment is the same as it was in April. They traded up for Hunter for him to play on both sides of the ball. It's unprecedented in modern NFL history and could turn the Jaguars' fortunes around. With Trevor Lawrence coming off a poor season, he has a dynamic playmaker to help him.”

“He has definitely made strides from the spring, specifically on offense, just breaking the huddle, knowing where to go, knowing how to line up, what's his responsibility, so he can just go play faster. So the first few days of camp, he played a lot faster and a lot more confident,” Coen said of Hunter.

Can the Jaguars use Hunter as a two-way star this year, or will they keep him on one side of the ball to start? The first signs will come at their preseason opener on Saturday.