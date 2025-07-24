The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold move in the 2025 NFL Draft when they pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up to the No. 2 overall pick, where they selected Colorado Buffaloes two-way phenom Travis Hunter. With training camp officially underway, new head coach Liam Coen revealed the team's plan for Hunter, who intends on playing both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL with the Jaguars.

While some folks have doubted Hunter's ability to play both positions at the professional level, he has made it clear that he isn't taking no for an answer. Jacksonville has been more than willing to play Hunter on both offense and defense, and it sounds like Coen and the coaching staff have come up with a plan to help him get on track as quickly as possible at both positions.

“You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, and then give him an opportunity to go flip-flop within the same practice and then that will kind of become the norm,” Coen said on Wednesday. “Every moment, every minute that he is in the building, it is accounted for and trying to make sure that we maximize his time, our time so that we can ultimately get the best outcome.”

Liam Coen, Jaguars not taking it easy on Travis Hunter early in training camp

Hunter is going to be attempting to do something that nobody else in the NFL has ever really managed to do by consistently playing significant snaps on both offense and defense. As a result, there isn't a blueprint in place for managing him during training camp, which has forced Coen and the rest of his staff to work something up on the fly for their new star player.

It's going to be a difficult line to walk, but Hunter has been doing this for quite some time, so he likely knows what he's getting himself into. If he can star on both sides of the ball for Jacksonville, the Jaguars could be poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2025. And while nobody knows what to expect from Hunter once the season gets underway, Coen is going to do his best to make sure Hunter is ready to go by the time Week 1 arrives.