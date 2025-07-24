The Jacksonville Jaguars had another miserable season in 2024-25, finishing 4-13 and missing the playoffs again. Unfortunately, there were numerous problems from the quarterback to the Jaguars' offensive line. While he was not among the most to blame for the Jags' miserable season, Walker Little certainly did not help. Indeed, the Jaguars' offensive tackle missed the final two games because of a knee injury. This would not have been a big deal had he not signed a three-year, $45 million extension. Regardless, Little has the potential to cement himself as the Jaguars' breakout player this season.

Considering all the issues that have plagued Jacksonville, it's easy to point the finger at Trevor Lawrence. After all, the quarterback dealt with a plethora of injuries, which limited him to just 10 games. In those 10 games, Lawrence passed for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while running 26 times for 119 yards and three scores. Many of his issues stemmed from the Jaguars' offensive line and their struggles.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Jags' offensive line is 25th in the NFL. This suggests that there is still considerable work to be done. Mainly, every Jaguars' offensive tackle must show signs of improvement to guarantee that they have a chance to do something tangible in 2025. It was not just pass protection that was an issue. Moreover, run-blocking was a problem, as Jacksonville ranked 25th in rushing yards per game.

Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. did all they could. Unfortunately, Etienne dealt with shoulder and hamstring injuries, which limited him to 558 yards and two touchdowns. While Bigsby ran for 766 yards and seven scores, it was not enough to set Jacksonville up for success. That brings the tale back to Little.

Little is expected to make big plays (pun intended) along the Jaguars' offensive line. Yet, his rankings in run-blocking and pass-protection are merely average, according to PFF. After rewarding him with an extension, the Jags expect the starting left tackle to take some steps in his development. While Lawrence is under pressure to thrive, his offensive line will need to do their part. Significantly, Little must lead them by example and set the tone. If Walker can become the Jaguars' breakout player, he might help improve the offense. Therefore, if the offense is above average, it keeps the defense off the field.

Walker Little could be the Jaguars' breakout player if he stays healthy

When the Jags drafted Little in the second round of the 2021 draft, they hoped he would protect Lawrence for the foreseeable future. So far, he has produced mixed results. While there have been no negative aspects to his play, Little has not evolved into the elite player the team might have believed he could become. Regardless, Little can still become the Jaguars' breakout player, and has done some good to justify that faith and the contract extension.

Little's job is not in danger, as he is one of the better players on the offensive line. However, the Jaguars' offensive line is not that good to begin with. There is a chance that his evolution could help improve the offensive line. Yet, even that is not a full guarantee. Even with his four years of sample size, there is a lot to analyze.

Little has elite size and long arms, which have helped him do moderately well on the line. Additionally, he has great athleticism for a big man, and his smooth lateral movement has enabled him to contain speed rushers. Little has also developed solid hand usage, which has helped him win reps and win the battles at the line. Moreover, his high football IQ has made him a solid Jaguars' offensive tackle. This is mainly because his ability to recognize blitzes has set him apart from others.

Little must improve his run blocking, as he has been inconsistent in that area. Also, he has often failed to finish blocks or drive defenders completely. Oftentimes, Little is out of position and will struggle against inside moves. As noted before, PFF rated him as an average offensive tackle, which suggested he still was not at the level he was capable of reaching.

The Jags need all the help they can get to end their misery and make a run at the playoffs. If Little can become the Jaguars' breakout player, he can improve the line by proxy. If the offensive line plays even average football, it will give Lawrence enough time in the pocket to either find the open receiver or audible and make a run himself. Likewise, it would also potentially see a bounce-back season from Etienne, strengthening the running game. A strong running game would certainly help the Jags in their desire to return to the playoffs this season.