Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got the last laugh on the Miami Dolphins' “Thinking Emoji” shirts.

The Dolphins unveiled the gray shirts with the “Thinking Emoji” after they got off their team plane hours before the game against the Bills. Miami's social media team tweeted the photos of the Dolphins players displaying their new look.

The guys really said 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bbOMuJYuNi — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2023

The new looks weren't lost on Josh Allen. He threw for four touchdowns and ran for one more to help the Bills rout the Dolphins 48-20 on Sunday.

The Bills ran away with the game after a 14-14 deadlock early in the second quarter. Josh Allen's two touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs kickstarted their breakaway from Miami. Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He punctuated his heroics with an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Josh Allen promptly mocked the Dolphins' “Thinking Emoji” after he crossed the goal line.

Josh Allen and the Bills are winning big

The Bills won their third straight game after dropping the season opener to the New York Jets. Buffalo has excelled on both sides of the ball during their three-game winning streak. They've blown out their past three opponents by an average of 30 points. The Bills' stingy defense has also limited them to an average of 11 points in the past three weeks.

On the other hand, it was a humiliating effort for the Dolphins after their 70-20 shellacking of the Denver Broncos in Week 3. It was the most points scored ever by any team after the historic NFL-AFL merger in 1970. Unfortunately, Miami looked like pretenders against the Bills in Week 4. They just couldn't stop Josh Allen on Sunday.

Josh Allen overtook Tua Tagovailoa as the early betting favorite to win the 2023 NFL MVP Award this weekend. If Allen continues his torrid pace, he will win his first MVP award.