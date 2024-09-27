The Jacksonville Jaguars were hoping that tight end Evan Engram could return in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, but they may have to wait another week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told reporters that TE Evan Engram is doubtful to play Sunday due to his hamstring injury, but that Engram could return in Week 5,” Schefter wrote.

Engram has been out since Week 2 after suffering the hamstring injury during pregame, and the Jaguars are looking for a spark on offense. For now, they'll have to continue to use the next-man-up mentality, and the hope is that he can return in Week 5.

Jaguars looking for spark on offense

So far this season, the Jaguars haven't scored over 20 points, and their offense has looked out of sorts at times. With missing a big target in Evan Engram, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been distributing the ball, but he also has to play better as well.

“We're frustrated and the game the other night was just a disaster on pretty much every level,” Lawrence said during practice. “But we still have the confidence in our group, our coaches, our team. That's not going to change and that can't change.”

With the team still looking for a win, Lawrence knows that the time is now, and it has to start against the Texans this week.

“It's kind of a mixture of the sense of urgency has to be there, this position we're in,” Lawrence said. “But you also have to do your job, and you can't get outside of what your job is and your responsibilities and try to do too much.”

Lawrence will have to pull out everything that they have if they want to get into the win column, and the other offensive weapons will have to step up as well.