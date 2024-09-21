After last season's stunning implosion, it was imperative that the Jacksonville Jaguars start strong and surround themselves with some positive vibes during the 2024-25 NFL campaign. Two weeks in, though, this offense looks to still be nosediving. When a team is not clicking, injuries only compound the problems.

While Trevor Lawrence and the 0-2 Jaguars try to get right against the Buffalo Bills, tight end Evan Engram will probably be stuck on the sidelines, out of uniform. The two-time Pro Bowl selection, who did not practice all week, is expected to miss the Monday Night Football matchup with a hamstring injury, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Engram was a late scratch in last Sunday's 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns after getting hurt in pregame warmups. Although he registered just one catch for five yards in the season opener, the former first-round draft pick has been a valuable component of Jacksonville's passing attack over the last two years.

Despite not being employed in many high-yardage situations, Engram was a target magnet in 2023-24. His career-high 114 receptions trailed only CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown. When a play does not develop as intended, Lawrence relies on his safety net to eat up some yards. Without Engram on the field versus Cleveland, the fourth-year quarterback struggled mightily and completed only 46.7 percent of his pass attempts.

That cannot happen against the Bills. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor must solve the problems that continue to plague Lawrence and company dating back to last year. The entire organization will be faced with extremely uncomfortable questions if Jacksonville falls to 0-3.

With the team already in desperation mode in Week 3 of the season, one can imagine how frustrating it is for Evan Engram to know he is unlikely to suit up in this must-win game.