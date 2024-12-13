The Jacksonville Jaguars have dealt with a lot of injuries to their key players this season, and the news just keeps rolling in, as Evan Engram is the latest to be on the list.

“Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced that TE Evan Engram will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn labrum,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Engram was a big part of the Jaguars offense this season, as he was second on the team with 47 catches. He missed games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury, so it's been a rough year for him in that department.

Jaguars continue to take injury hits

Not only is Evan Engram's season over with but Trevor Lawrence is also done for the year as well. Initially, Lawrence was put on injured reserve after suffering a concussion on the hit from Azeez Al-Shaair in their game against the Houston Texans, but the quarterback also elected to have shoulder surgery as well.

Lawrence was having problems with his shoulder this season which is why he missed some games before suffering the concussion, and he probably wants to make sure he's fully healthy for next year. The Jaguars season did not go the way many expected it to, but inconsistencies on both sides of the ball hurt them. They started the year off slow, and from there they had to play catch up. That's when the injuries started to come into play, and from there, it was going to be hard to find any rhythm.

The big question going into the offseason for the Jaguars is what will happen to Doug Pederson, especially since it felt like he was on the hot seat during the season. They may give him another chance with how injuries affected the team, but if they start slow again next season, he may be fired.