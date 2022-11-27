Published November 27, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off quite an upset win in Week 12, as they came away with a 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

It turned out to be a back-and-forth game between the Jaguars and the Ravens. After the Ravens went up by a 19-10 score in the early stages of the fourth quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence anchored two pivotal scoring drives that provided Jacksonville with a narrow 20-19 lead.

The Jaguars later called on Lawrence to play the role of a hero after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson strung together a six-play drive that culminated in a touchdown pass from him. In the end, Lawrence delivered, as he found Marvin Jones Jr. for a late 10-yard touchdown and then connected with Zay Jones on the 2-point attempt.

It was an easy decision for Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson to keep the offense on the field for the 2-point try.

“What do we have to lose,” Pederson said in his post-game press conference.

Pederson further noted that it was the players who had a major say on this pivotal call in the contest.

“It’s just something I told the staff during that last five or six minutes,” Pederson said. “It’s like we got to think players not plays and trust our guys and that’s what this game, our guys believe. They believed that once we scored that touchdown in the end, they wanted to go for two. It wasn’t my decision, the players were like ‘Let’s go.’ I got a lot of faith and trust in them.”

Overall, Lawrence orchestrated one of the more potent performances of his second season in the NFL. He recorded 321 passing yards and three touchdown passes to go along with a season-high 129.8 passer rating against Baltimore.

The Jaguars have now won two of their last three games. Four of their next five contests will be on the road, including a clash with the Detroit Lions coming up in Week 13.