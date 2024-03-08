It looks like the Jacksonville Jaguars' O-line will remain intact. Following the re-signing of Ezra Cleveland, the team is closing in on a re-structured contract for guard Brandon Scherff, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
With a $23.9 million cap number for 2024, Scherff was rumored to be a potential offseason cut for the Jaguars. He just finished the second season out of his three-year contract and was due for a $15 million base salary this year. With the guard staying in Jacksonville, all five O-line starters in 2023 will be running it back this coming season.
Scherff is a nine-year vet who's been named to the Pro Bowl five times in his career. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman spent seven years with the Washington Commanders before donning the Jaguars jersey in 2022.
Throughout his career, Scherff has started in all 123 games played. He saw action in 1079 offensive snaps last season.
Brandon Scherff and the other linemen will be detrimental to the Jaguars' upcoming campaign. The team looks to bounce back after recently missing the postseason. What makes their past season even more frustrating was how they were able to reach the Divisional Round of the 2022-23 playoffs.
Still, despite the setback, the potential is there. The Jaguars have a young core consisting of names like Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Travis Etienne, and Travon Walker. While a Calvin Ridley extension is uncertain, rumors touch on the team's desire to try and keep the WR.
Regardless, free agency is coming up, and there are still other needs within the team that have to be addressed. Fans can expect more offseason moves as the Jaguars gear up and retool for September.