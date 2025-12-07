After a stellar rookie season, Brian Thomas Jr. has largely underwhelmed in 2025. The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver let his frustrations out early in the first quarter of a Week 14 matchup against the Colts with an unreal one-handed catch.

The Jaguars took an early 7-0 lead with a short run from Travis Etienne Jr. before looking to open up the passing game. Trevor Lawrence did just that late in the first quarter by uncorking a deep pass down the far sideline to Thomas, who only needed his right hand to make the play.

BRIAN THOMAS JR WHAT A CATCH 🍿 pic.twitter.com/5OjUlbCHWm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Thomas made the catch with Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward draped all over him. Ward could do nothing but shrug his shoulders and reconvene before the next snap.

Thomas added an 18-yard catch to end the first quarter with two receptions for 57 yards. He ended the first quarter with more receiving yards than he had in either of his previous three games.

Fans have expected more from Thomas recently with rookie Travis Hunter on injured reserve. The LSU alum has instead been overshadowed by Parker Washington and recent acquisition Jakobi Meyers.

The Jaguars have taken full advantage of a shorthanded Colts defense, which is playing without DeForest Buckner and Sauce Gardner. Indianapolis' secondary has been significantly improved since acquiring Gardner at the trade deadline, but it has otherwise struggled for most of the season.

With the Colts and Jaguars tied for first place in the AFC South, their Week 14 meeting has significant playoff implications. Jacksonville entered the matchup with momentum on its side, having won four of its last five games since the bye week.