A very definitive answer from the Jags GM.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke has some tough decisions to make this offseason. One of them involves star edge rusher Josh Allen and his future with the team as the two-time Pro Bowler is out of contract at season's end.

However it unfolds, Baalke made a guarantee on Thursday that Jaguars fans will love to hear.

“Josh Allen is going to be a Jaguar next year,” Baalke said, per Cameron Wolfe.

Of course, the Jaguars want to keep Allen long-term but contract negotiations between the two sides have been slim to none, at least to the public eye. Allen played the 2023 season under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, earning just under $10.9 million for the season.

He could find himself in another contract year in 2024 as the Jaguars have the option to place the franchise tag on him, giving them first-refusal rights with Allen if he were to agree to a contract with another team. Allen and the Jags will likely attempt to work out a long-term deal before it comes to that, but the tag at least guarantees that Jacksonville has their defensive star for another season.

If the Jaguars do place the tag on Allen and don’t come to terms on a contract, he is projected to make north of $20 million next season and would again be in line to become a free agent next offseason.

Allen deserves his payday

While his contract situation hung in the balance, Josh Allen had a career year for the Jags in 2023. He set a Jacksonville franchise record with 17.5 sacks, the most by a Jaguar in a single season. He also recorded 33 QB hits and forced a pair of fumbles with his second career interception to boot.

On top of his best season as a pro, Allen has been consistent throughout his career. Outside of 2020 when he played in eight games, Allen played in all but one game in his other four seasons. He averaged over 10.5 sacks and 48 tackles per year, earning two Pro Bowl selections in the process.

Josh Allen is likely to get a contract in the range of four years at around $100 million. Whether that be from the Jaguars or not remains to be seen, but Jacksonville expects to have another year to negotiate with its star edge rusher.