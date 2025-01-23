The Jacksonville Jaguars have called reinforcements to aid their head coaching search. This legend arrives following Trent Baalke's firing as general manager on Wednesday.

Former All-Pro offensive tackle Tony Boselli, best known as the first-ever draft pick in Jaguars history, is assisting the Jags. NFL insider for CBS Sports Jonathan Jones explained what the legend's role is.

“Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jaguars legend Tony Boselli is now part of the Jags coaching search process, sources tell NFL on CBS. Boselli has been added to aid in the process with GM Trent Baalke no longer with the team,” Jones said.

Sounds like Boselli is coming in as an acting GM. Or is merely an extra voice to ensure the Jags make the right decision for head coach. Regardless, Boselli is coming in to help owner Shahid Khan in finding the next leader of the Jags.

Jacksonville fired Doug Pederson following its 4-13 campaign of 2024 — the Jaguars' worst season since 2021. Pederson spent three seasons in Duval County and only led one playoff run, which came in 2022 during Pederson's first year in Jacksonville.

Who could Tony Boselli target for Jaguars head coach?

The Jaguars have quieted down after Jan. 11 with their coaching search. Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham represents the last candidate the franchise spoke to regarding the open head coach position. Graham spoke to Jacksonville's front office 12 days ago.

And Graham's interview took place before the Jags brought back Boselli. The Hall of Famer will help vet out potential candidates now. Will this mean Boselli has his own list of people he hopes to interview? Likely not, as Boselli is only a consultant in this situation.

But there's still notable names floating out there as ideas for Boselli and the Jaguars. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is suggested as the Jaguars' top target. Moore can compensate for the team whiffing on Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears) and Liam Coen (agreed to new extension with Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Jacksonville also spoke with Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. That meeting took place on Jan. 10. “Spags” currently is game-planning against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the Kansas City Chiefs — with a potential third straight Super Bowl appearance on the line Sunday. Spagnuolo would earn his first HC job since 2011 if hired. He coached the New York Giants on an interim basis in 2017 after Ben McAdoo was fired.

Boselli, though, could tap into his USC side and convince the Jags to make a run at Pete Carroll. Boselli never played for the national champion winning head coach in Los Angeles. Carroll has made it clear he wants another crack at head coaching. The Super Bowl XLVIII winner with the Seattle Seahawks, however, may have something lined up. Carroll has drawn interest from the Dallas Cowboys as of Thursday, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.