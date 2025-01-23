The Jacksonville Jaguars missed out on landing two of the more coveted head coaching candidates. Ben Johnson stayed in the NFC North by going from the Detroit Lions to Chicago Bears. Liam Coen, meanwhile, took himself out of the head coach running in Jacksonville Wednesday.

Coen is the latest significant whiff on the Jaguars' side. He's signing a new blockbuster contract to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. But this puts the Jags in a bind.

Jacksonville is running out of options for the open head coach spot vacated by Doug Pederson. The franchise also has to hire a new general manager after firing Trent Baalke. The Baalke fire comes after whiffing on Johnson and Coen. And again, the HC list is getting truncated.

Although, there's one high-profile name who looks attractable to the Jags. And this name has interviewed for multiple openings during this cycle.

Jaguars can take swing at Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore remains out there as a possibility. He's not even considered the favorite for the Dallas Cowboys — where he became a popular assistant for the offenses he installed. Current Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer held a lengthy interview with Dallas, including a second session.

The Jaguars can attempt to sway Moore. He's leading a potential Super Bowl offense right now with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore's name has risen across NFL coaching circles since the 2021 season.

Moore is one victory away from securing the NFC title with the Washington Commanders standing in the way for Sunday. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, the Jags need to wait until after Sunday to pull Moore to the side and talk.

But Moore's body of work with the Eagles and beyond makes him appealing in Duval County. There's other reasons why Florida's largest city looks like a prime destination for Moore.

Moore has Pro Bowl talent to work with if Jaguars hire him

Moore wouldn't need to pull off a complete tear down of this roster. Or even take over a rebuilding job.

The Jaguars have established cornerstones already in place. Trevor Lawrence would become the fourth Pro Bowl QB Moore can work with. Moore previously coached Dak Prescott in Dallas, Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers, and now currently Jalen Hurts.

There's talent outside of “T-Law” for Moore too. Running back Trevor Etienne comes with a history of delivering 1,000-yard seasons. Brian Thomas Jr. shredded defensive coverages with 87 catches, 1,282 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Moore has always worked with offenses that were solidified in all three major skill position areas. He had Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, then CeeDee Lamb in Dallas. Moore coached Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen during his brief pit stop in L.A. NFL fans, though, have watched Moore turn Saquon Barkley into a 2,000-yard rusher. Elsewhere, wide receiver A.J. Brown produced his third straight 1,000-yard season under Moore.

Jacksonville hasn't solely targeted offensive minded coaches. Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke with the Jags. Super Bowl winning DC Steve Spagnuolo of the Kansas City Chiefs interviewed on Jan. 10. Former Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn was one more interviewer. Glenn, though, has since accepted the New York Jets opening.

Moore, though, landed on the “interview request” list for the Jags. His name even came up first among the original eight requested coaches. The fact Jacksonville has its most talent on offense makes Moore more attractable for the Jags' opening.