Soon-to-be Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones is being honest about being dealt from the New England Patriots in a stunning move. Jones is expected to head to north Florida after being traded from the Patriots for a late-round NFL draft pick.
“He is looking forward to the next challenge,” a source said, per MassLive. The trade won't become official until Wednesday when the new league year begins. Jones must also take a physical.
Several teams showed interest in Jones this offseason, after it seemed the quarterback and the Patriots might part ways. Jones was a part of a disappointing 4-13 2023 season, that ended with coach Bill Belichick leaving his duties in New England behind. Jones finished the 2023 season with 2,120 yards passing, to go with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Jones is actually from Florida, so the move is sending him close to home. He will not be expected to start for the Jaguars, as the team has Trevor Lawrence under center. Jones will certainly be able to push Lawrence in practice and also provides Jacksonville with a reliable backup play caller. In three seasons, Jones passed for a total of 8,918 yards in New England. He has 46 career touchdown passes, to 36 interceptions.
The Jaguars are looking for a team that can win a Super Bowl for the franchise. The team is starved for a championship, and finished the 2023 season missing the playoffs in stunning fashion. Lawrence battled injuries down the stretch, but pushed through them to try and help the team. The Jaguars finished the year at 9-8.