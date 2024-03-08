In the wake of a disappointing 2023 NFL season, during which the Jacksonville Jaguars missed the playoffs despite a 9-8 record, the team is now focused on a resurgence. With stars like quarterback Trevor Lawrence, cornerback Tyson Campbell, running back Travis Etienne Jr, and defensive end Josh Allen, the Jaguars are primed for future success. To maintain their momentum, Jacksonville must capitalize on the upcoming 2024 NFL offseason through strategic trades. One particular trade opportunity looms large as the key move that could revamp their defense and thrust them to new heights in the forthcoming 2024 season.
The Jaguars' 2023 Season
The 2023 campaign proved to be a letdown for Jacksonville. Although they matched their nine-win total from 2022, they fell short of clinching a playoff spot this time around. Despite a strong start with an 8-3 record, the team stumbled in the latter part of the season. They lost five of their final six games. This downturn ultimately cost them the AFC South division title to the Houston Texans and led to their absence from the playoffs following a Week 18 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Jaguars' Offseason Outlook
Sure, it's unusual for teams to entertain offers for a dependable left tackle like 28-year-old Cam Robinson. However, the Jaguars could benefit from considering potential trade proposals. Robinson ranks 46th among tackles graded by PFF this season, making him a valuable trade asset. This is particularly true with the emergence of Walker Little as a potential replacement. Moving Robinson could result in savings of $16.1 million for Jacksonville.
Furthermore, exploring trade possibilities involving Zay Jones could yield savings of $4.4 million. This could then be allocated toward retaining pending free agent Calvin Ridley, who holds a higher priority. Additionally, inside linebacker Chad Muma might attract interest from teams willing to offer a Day 3 pick in exchange. That's despite limited playing time with only 145 snaps this past season. Of course, the Jaguars also have eight 2024 NFL Draft picks they can package in any deal.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Jacksonville Jaguars must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for Paulson Adebo
Jaguars get: DT Paulson Adebo
Saints get: A 2024 Day 2 draft pick
In their quest to capitalize on Lawrence's rookie contract window, the Jaguars are eyeing defensive enhancements. This is particularly true given their 22nd overall defensive ranking in 2023.
The Jaguars aim to fortify their pass defense. This struggled at 26th in yards allowed last season. However, they have a mere $17.2 million in projected cap space. This makes pursuing a top-tier cornerback in free agency financially prohibitive. This is where our trade scenario enters the picture.
A prime target emerges in cornerback Paulson Adebo of the New Orleans Saints. Adebo held opposing quarterbacks to a mere 62.7 passer rating last season. Notably, he previously played under the Jaguars' new defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen. That was during Nielsen's tenure with the Saints in 2022.
Yes, Adebo has one year left on his rookie contract. Still, the Saints may confront challenges in retaining him beyond the upcoming season. Given New Orleans' considerable cap deficit projected for 2025, trading Adebo for a draft pick could prove enticing. That's despite the modest $1.3 million cap savings in 2024.
Securing Adebo could necessitate no less than a Day 2 draft pick from Jacksonville. We believe that's a worthy investment given Adebo's potential impact on the secondary and his familiarity with Nielsen's defensive scheme.
Heads up punchout from Paulson Adebo 🥊 @AdeboPaulson_#JAXvsNO on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/89nUeCngbn pic.twitter.com/Of8bbvSJX3
— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2023
Missing Piece or More Options?
The aforementioned connection with Nielsen positions a trade for Adebo as a practical move for the Jaguars. Adebo's alignment with Nielsen's defensive vision makes him an attractive proposition.
Should the Jaguars pursue Adebo, they could facilitate competition among Adebo, Tyson Campbell, and Darious Williams for starting roles in the boundaries. An alternate strategy involves releasing Williams. That would free up $11 million in cap space, and trading for Adebo to pair him opposite Campbell. Yet, the Jaguars must weigh certain factors before committing to Adebo.
Firstly, Adebo enters a contract year. This potentially constitutes a one-year rental unless the Jaguars extend his contract. Additionally, both Williams and Campbell are poised for free agency next year. That also complicates retention efforts.
Moreover, with a stacked cornerback class in this year's draft, the Jaguars possess alternatives for fortifying the position while maintaining youth and financial flexibility. In light of these considerations, the Jaguars face a strategic choice regarding the pursuit of Paulson Adebo. It all depends on the broader direction of their cornerback corps in 2024.
Looking Ahead
We see the Jacksonville Jaguars gearing up for what promises to be a pivotal offseason. Targeting Paulson Adebo in a blockbuster trade represents a golden opportunity to transform their defense and position themselves for a playoff return. With strategic planning and a clear vision for the future, this trade could be the catalyst that propels the Jaguars back into the postseason. As fans eagerly await news of potential moves in the coming months, one thing remains certain – the Jaguars could make waves in the NFL with this game-changing trade.