Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was not listed among the top-10 players at his position in a recent polling from ESPN. He instead earned honorable mention honors and tweeted this Friday:

In his first full NFL season, Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (he averaged 5.1 yards per carry) for five touchdowns. He is also a good receiver and had 31 catches for 316 yards and nine touchdowns.

Etienne, who was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 25 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was a College Football Playoff National champion with Clemson. He was twiced name the ACC's Player of the Year and shared reps with quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the school.

The issue with Etienne could be ball security. He had five fumbles last season and lost three of them.

The Jaguars won the AFC South this past season and won a playoff game versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacksonville fought well against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road but ultimately fell short in the divisional round, 27-20.

After he struggled during the 2021 season, Lawrence came in to his own last season. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes and threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He was named a Pro Bowler for his efforts.

The Jaguars are favored to win the AFC South this season and have two exciting offensive pieces, Lawrence and Etienne, who could lead them to long-term success. If Jacksonville wants to become a perennial AFC contender, it will need Etienne to make a leap into the conversation for a top-10 running back.

He said in his tweet he is ready to take on that challenge.