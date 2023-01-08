By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally made it back to the NFL playoffs. After a half-decade of futility, the Jags are returning to the postseason field. They clinched the AFC South crown after a down-to-the-wire win against the Tennessee Titans. This will be Jacksonville’s first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Naturally, fans were amazed at this feat, especially after that… dumpster fire of a season under Urban Meyer.

We just witnessed history. The Jaguars are officially the first team to go from firing a coach because he kicked a player and also skipped a team flight to grind on a random lady and also maybe didn't know who Aaron Donald was to making the playoffs in just one year. — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 8, 2023

Urban Meyer watching the Jaguars make the playoffs one year after going 2-11 with the same team pic.twitter.com/5Sk3mDvBzj — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 8, 2023

The Jaguars’ social media team also had a lot of fun after clinching a playoff spot. They roasted a TikTok creator who slammed their offseason choices at the time. Of course, Jacksonville fans piled on the guy, and rightfully so!

Omg Jaguars social team cooking a random TikToker is unreal https://t.co/OvYGEvpv8m — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 8, 2023

The Jaguars after cookin this dude alive pic.twitter.com/10qoPlnutD — litquidity (@litcapital) January 8, 2023

Some fans also referenced The Good Place character Jason Mendoza, arguably the Jaguars’ most famous fictional fan.

S/O to Jason from The Good Place tonight. In the first season since 2014 that Blake Bortles was out of the NFL, the Jaguars made the playoffs. Happy for Jason Mendoza. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 8, 2023

Other fans chose to dedicate this Jaguars’ playoff berth to a beloved member of their franchise. Almost a week ago, former Jacksonville OL Uche Nwaneri passed away due to a heart attack. Nwaneri was well-loved by Jags fans and the NFL community, due to his contributions as a content creator. One of his closest friends and a fellow content creator posted this heartfelt tweet shortly after the final whistle.

They did it, Uch. The Jaguars won the AFC South. We laughed at you when you predicted it, but it came true nonetheless. I hope you have the biggest grin from ear to ear watching this, wherever you are. They did it for you, man. Run your victory lap up there, brother. — For Uche (@UrinatingTree) January 8, 2023

No matter what happens in the playoffs, this season is already a massive win for the Jaguars. At one point, they were in the running for another top-10 draft pick for 2023. Their playoff berth validated every doubt critics had about Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson, or their cast of offseason signings. Robert Griffin III summed it best in his tweet:

Jaguar’s fans have been HUNGRY for a moment like this and had the stadium ROCKING. Worst to first in one year. AFC SOUTH CHAMPS sounds nice. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 8, 2023

Welcome back to the playoffs, Jacksonville. Go surprise every NFL fan watching in the postseason.