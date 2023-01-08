The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally made it back to the NFL playoffs. After a half-decade of futility, the Jags are returning to the postseason field. They clinched the AFC South crown after a down-to-the-wire win against the Tennessee Titans. This will be Jacksonville’s first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Naturally, fans were amazed at this feat, especially after that… dumpster fire of a season under Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars’ social media team also had a lot of fun after clinching a playoff spot. They roasted a TikTok creator who slammed their offseason choices at the time. Of course, Jacksonville fans piled on the guy, and rightfully so!

Some fans also referenced The Good Place character Jason Mendoza, arguably the Jaguars’ most famous fictional fan.

Other fans chose to dedicate this Jaguars’ playoff berth to a beloved member of their franchise. Almost a week ago, former Jacksonville OL Uche Nwaneri passed away due to a heart attack. Nwaneri was well-loved by Jags fans and the NFL community, due to his contributions as a content creator. One of his closest friends and a fellow content creator posted this heartfelt tweet shortly after the final whistle.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Jaguars, Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrene, Urban Meyer

Doug Pederson takes subtle jab at Urban Meyer after Jaguars clinch AFC South

Sam DiGiovanni ·

NFL Week 18 picks, NFL picks, NFL predictions, NFL odds, NFL Week 18

NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, odds: Packers finish off miracle playoff push

Tim Crean ·

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence reveals Jaguars’ secret to transform from worst to AFC South champs

Angelo Guinhawa ·

No matter what happens in the playoffs, this season is already a massive win for the Jaguars. At one point, they were in the running for another top-10 draft pick for 2023. Their playoff berth validated every doubt critics had about Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson, or their cast of offseason signings. Robert Griffin III summed it best in his tweet:

Welcome back to the playoffs, Jacksonville. Go surprise every NFL fan watching in the postseason.