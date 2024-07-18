The Jacksonville Jaguars have unveiled their “Prowler Throwback” jerseys for the 2024 NFL season, which brings back the look from when the franchise first came into the NFL.

The Jaguars have revamped their uniforms multiple times over their existence, and this is them going back to their roots. It will be interesting to see how many times they wear these uniforms this season, and if they are popular enough to the point that the franchise considers making them the full-time uniforms again.

This throwback uniform goes back to 1995, and there were certain tweaks to it throughout the team's history. This eventually led to the change in the 2009 season, when the Jaguars brought two different combinations for home and away. They wore teal jerseys and white pants at home, and wore white jerseys with black pants on the road. This was the signature look for Jacksonville when they had David Gerard and Maurice Jones-Drew on the team. There was some promise with those two on the roster, but the team did not find much success.

The next change came in 2013, when the Jaguars made their most radical uniform change. At home, it was black jerseys with black pants, and on the road it was white jerseys with white pants. There was an alternate in which Jacksonville wore teal jerseys with white pants as well. The helmet was what stuck out the most, however, as the front half of it was black, and the back half of it was gold.

In 2018, the Jaguars introduced their current uniforms, which brought the current all black helmet. There were five combinations of jerseys and pants, with them being all-black, all-white, all-teal, white jerseys with black pants and teal jerseys with white pants. This is still the current look for the main uniform, but now the “Prowler Throwbacks” have been introduced.

Fans ask for Jaguars to make throwbacks permanent

The Prowler Throwbacks are popular for the Jaguars, and many fans responded to the team's announcement by saying that they looked great or even better than the normal uniforms. Many also asked for them to be the normal uniforms full-time, rather than an alternate. Let's get to some of the best reactions to the Jaguars' uniform announcement.

“Make it the main uniforms now,” @Austin_Cass98 said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Of course y'all would make your throwbacks better than your real jerseys lol,” @Hoosier0868 wrote.

“Perfect. this is one of the most underrated uniforms ever. Everyone is going to say this, but make them the primary uniforms!” @thesportssnob wrote.

“The perfect uniform doesn't exi- proceeds to wear them only once a year lol,” @twysong1 wrote.

Needless to say, it is clear that fans of the Jaguars love this retro look, and most of the ones who interacted with the post advocated for the franchise making the switch back to that look full-time. At the very least, fans will see these uniforms once or twice a year, and maybe at some point if the popularity builds enough, they will go back to this look full-time.