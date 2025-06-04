The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to rewrite the script. In a division that is winnable, the Jaguars are in a tough place. They recently drafted Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft as the next star on the roster. There aren't many stars in Jacksonville, but if they continue to build the team with depth, then they will see improvement.

OTAs are about two weeks in. On Wednesday, the Jaguars added an outside linebacker to the roster who has seen success in the NFL. Dennis Gardeck is not a big name, but he was very important to the Arizona Cardinals and has nine sacks in the last two seasons and 17 for his career.

Gardeck is an undrafted player out of Sioux Falls. He played his entire career with the Cardinals, but Arizona did not re-sign him at the end of last season. According to Pro Football Reference, Gardeck has three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

If the Jaguars are going to be competitive in the AFC South, they need to take advantage of the divisional games. The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are winnable opponents. The Houston Texans are the favorites to win the division again, however, the Jaguars have three 9+ win seasons since 2017 and cannot be overlooked.

It starts with Trevor Lawrence. Since being drafted 1st overall in 2021, he has just one career playoff win. The Jaguars showed promise in 2022 when they came back from down 27 to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. They were a good team that season. The roster contains many players from that roster, and if they can get back to those winning ways again, then they could become a real contender.

For now, they will lean on a Lawrence resurgence along with a breakout rookie season from Travis Hunter.